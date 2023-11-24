Sci-Tech Can Tho students win Global Robotics Games 2023 championship A team from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho won the championship of the Global Robotics Games 2023 – an international competition for youngsters aged from 4-10 held by Singapore non-profit organisation Developing Innovative Youth (DIY) from November 15-17.

Sci-Tech Australia shares experience in innovation with Vietnam Australian experts shared experience in innovation at a workshop held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in Hanoi on November 22.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, RoK enhance science, technology collaboration The National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASTI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, in coordination with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), organised an international scientific conference on November 22 dedicated to developing technology database and smart information services for innovation.