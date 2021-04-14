Only nine COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in Hai Duong
As of 5pm on April 13, there were only nine COVID-19 patients still under treatment in the northern province of Hai Duong, which was the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot in the latest resurgence that began on January 27.
Since January 27 when the third wave of COVID-19 began, Hai Duong has recorded 726 infections, of whom 717 have given the all-clear.
Of those patients, three are being treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and six others at the provincial Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
Since January 27 when the third wave of COVID-19 began, Hai Duong has recorded 726 infections, of whom 717 have given the all-clear, according to the provincial Centre for Decease Control.
As many as 17,561 F1 cases and 84,298 F2 cases completed quarantine. Local competent agencies conducted testing on a total 745,684 samples.
As of April 13, Hai Duong had gone through 19 consecutive days without new cases of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health has allocated 33,000 vaccine doses to the locality for the first phase of the national inoculation drive, with 18,645 administered. In the second phase, Hai Duong will receive 44,700 doses which will be administered from this month to mid-May.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,717 as of April 14 morning./.