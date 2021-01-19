Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Only one new COVID-19 case, a man returning from the US, was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As such, the national count rose to 1,540, with 693 community infections.



A total of 1,402 patients have recovered, and the fatalities remain at 35.

Among patients still receiving treatment in hospital, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and nine thrice.

Meanwhile, 18,008 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 121 at hospital, 16,663 in designated facilities and 1,224 at home or in their accommodations./.