The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi will be closed from June 16 for yearly maintenance, according to its management board.

President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's visit to the provincial Party Organisation and people of the northern Nam Dinh province (May 21) on May 19.

The Vietnam-Russia Traditions and Friendship Foundation and Herzen University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the operation of the Russian open education centres opened by the university in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.