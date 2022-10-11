Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam merits a seat at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR), and since joining the UN in September 1977 the country has made effective contributions to building peace, boosting development and ensuring human rights, and shown active engagement in negotiations for the UN’s sustainable development goals, highlighted a recent article run by Washington Times.



According to the article, Vietnam has gained strong confidence from the international community, proved by the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the 2008-2009 and 2020-2021 tenures.

Illustrative image. (Photo:VNA)

UN members have recognised the important role of Vietnam in encouraging the struggle for national independence, sovereignty and self-decision.



Acting as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Vietnam successfully promoted multilateralism, respect for the UN Charter, international law and cooperation between the council and regional organisations, as well as in post-conflict reconstruction and peace-building.



Besides, Vietnam has made positive contributions to the discussion and adoption of many important resolutions and announcement from the UN regarding development cooperation, disarmament, the prevention of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, anti-terrorism, and human rights protection.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined that Vietnam has shown its strong commitments to striving to build trust and dialogue, serving as a bridge seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts worldwide.



During its tenures at the UNSC, Vietnam received a high evaluation for its efforts to promote discussions on the strengthening of dialogue and the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures, placing people at the centre and prioritising humanitarian policies.



The topics suggested by Vietnam to discuss at UNSC sessions such as the protection of people's essential infrastructure, the role of women in peace and security, and solutions to landmine problems have maintained their importance not only for world peace and security but also for the protection of people and the promotion of human rights.

Vietnam has secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

During its 2014-2016 tenure at the UN Human Rights Council, Vietnam proposed and engaged in many initiatives which received support from international friends, including resolutions on climate change impacts and children’s rights, the protection of the right to work of people with disabilities, ensuring a safe environment for workers at sea, the strengthening of education, and the prevention of trafficking women and girls.



Since 2014, together with Bangladesh and the Philippines, Vietnam has promoted discussions on ensuring the rights of vulnerable groups amidst climate change, while introducing annual draft resolutions on climate change and human rights. Each year, the resolutions focus on particular issues. At its 50th session in June, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on climate change and human rights co-sponsored by Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines, focusing on the right to food.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid in New York, the US, on May 16. (Photo: VNA

Commending Vietnam’s proactive role at the UNHRC, the council's President Federico Villegas noted it is necessary for the UNHRC to have members that have shown and are ready to act as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue like Vietnam, especially in the context of complicated developments in the world, and differences between countries and groups of nations.



He also highly valued Vietnam’s message “Mutual Respect. Dialogue and Cooperation. Ensuring All Human Rights, for All.” for its candidacy, saying it is the spirit that countries need to pursue when participating in the council.



The international community has also been impressed by Vietnam’s active engagement in UN peacekeeping operations.



Since Vietnam officially joined the UN peacekeeping operations nearly nine years ago, the Southeast Asian nation has sent more than 500 officers to UN peacekeeping missions.



UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked Vietnam for its strong support for UN peacekeeping operations. He also praised Vietnamese officers for their professionalism, dedication, efforts, and sacrifices while performing duties in difficult environments.



Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia, told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, referring to the country’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations.



It is the sense of responsibility that has helped Vietnam win the trust of the UN, partners and host countries where Vietnamese peacekeeping forces are deployed.



In another interview with VNA, Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, commended Vietnam’s marked efforts in coordinating with the international community in addressing environmental issues and protecting human rights, as well as the country’s involvement in humanitarian missions like its missions in South Sudan.



The international community regards Vietnam as an important member in all necessary processes, while Vietnam has also proven itself a reliable member in seeking solutions to serious and tough issues, he said.



Vietnam’s bid for a seat at the UNHRC again reflects the country’s goodwill and determination to make more contributions to international efforts in promoting peace and development, and ensuring human rights worldwide./.