Business ABB debuts state-of-the-art electrical distribution manufacturing hub ABB debuted its 6 million USD state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for electrical distribution solutions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, 25km from Hanoi, on June 1.

Business Tourism real estate properties remain in legal limbo Experts have called for clarifying the legal status of tourism real estate properties such as condotels, tourism villas and shophouses to safeguard stakeholders’ benefits, helping revive the tourism sector.

Business Project helps boost agriculture sustainably The Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Project (VnSAT) has become a success model in the agricultural sector after nearly seven years of implementation, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Overseas Vietnamese help boost exports The overseas Vietnamese business community is an important resource to help develop the distribution network, thereby increasing the export turnover of Vietnamese goods to the world, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1by the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to promote exports.