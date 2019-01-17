A Memorandum of Understanding on education cooperation signed between Education New Zealand (ENZ) and HCM City’s Department of Education and Training (Photo: VNA)



The first New Zealand government scholarships for Vietnamese secondary school students was announced in Ho Chi Minh City on January 17.Vietnam is the only country to receive these scholarships, according to Education New Zealand (ENZ).Deputy Director of HCM City’s Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said New Zealand is one of the world’s leading countries in the field of education.The New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) will enable Vietnamese students to access to the high-quality education system in New Zealand, he added.The scholarship programme is supported by 36 secondary schools in New Zealand with the scholarship levels of 100 percent, 50 percent, and 30 percent for the first school year.New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Wendy Matthews said such initiatives as the NZSS have contributed to promoting the implementation of cooperation commitments between the two countries.The two nations have also developed trade and investment ties, but education is the foundation, she said, adding that New Zealand has a lot of advantages in the training system and the provision of knowledge.The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on education cooperation between ENZ and HCM City’s Department of Education and Training aims to strengthen bilateral cooperative ties in many other fields in the future.The two sides will jointly carry out a number of cooperation programmes to develop skills and knowledge for students, teachers and education managers in the city as well as exchange programmes between schools in New Zealand and HCM City.-VNA