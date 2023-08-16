Opportunity to popularise Hanoi cuisine to domestic, foreign tourists
Space to introduce 'pho' - Illustrative image (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 entitled "The quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine” will be held at the Hanoi Children’s Palace from September 29 to October 1, as part of the activities to mark the capital city’s 69th Liberation Day (October 10).
The event aims to promote the city’s culinary value as a unique tourism product to visitors.
It will be divided into spaces for introducing Hanoi traditional and international cuisine, and typical dishes of different regions in Vietnam; and especially a space to promote Michelin-winning culinary establishments and the capital's culinary tourism destinations.
The highlight of the event will be a space for Hanoi’s ‘pho’ (Vietnamese noodle soup), with some famous brands to be introduced.
The Hanoi Culinary Space 2023 is expected to help spread the beauty and uniqueness of cuisine of the over-1,000-year-old capital city to domestic and foreign tourists./.