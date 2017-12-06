An ornamental tree on display at an exhibition featuring ornamental trees and pets held in Phuc Tho district on the outskirts of Hanoi (Photo: amp.24h.com.vn)

- A variety of ornamental trees and birds from around the country are on display in an exhibition that opened on December 6 in Hanoi's outskirts district of Phuc Tho.Open to public for free, the exhibition is one of the city’s activities celebrating the upcoming new year.The event is divided into four sections, including an exhibition area of nearly 1,000 typical ornamental trees; an exhibition area of orchids, decorative flowers, rocks, birds and garden tools; a trade fair and an area for cultural performances.Visitors to the exhibitions, who are businessmen or garden owners from Vietnam and abroad, will have the opportunity to exchange experiences, share their creative works and forecast the new trends of ornamental items on the market.According to artisan Chu Manh Hung, the deputy head of the organisation board, this year’s exhibition will showcase some of the most common ornamental trees and birds in Vietnam. He also said that photos of 365 of the most outstanding ornamental plants will be compiled in a book which will be released next year.“The exhibition is also expected to support Phuc Tho district’s campaign of raising ornamental plants as well as promote unique cultural features of the land of Doai (west of the city in the area of the old Thang Long), which is renowned for buffalo fighting and Hai Ba Trung festivals,” he added.This year’s exhibition is the second of its kind. It runs until December 19. The first exhibition, held January 8-15, 2016, displayed over 1,200 works of ornamental plants and birds from across Vietnam.-VNA