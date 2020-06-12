Outstanding press photos 2019 honoured
The second press gala 2020 and the awards ceremony for the photo contest “Khoanh khac bao chi nam 2019” (Press Moment 2019) were held in Hanoi on June 12 on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
Photos on display at the gala (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The second press gala 2020 and the awards ceremony for the photo contest “Khoanh khac bao chi nam 2019” (Press Moment 2019) were held in Hanoi on June 12 on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).
Speaking at the awards ceremony, permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association Ho Quang Loi said the competition aims to honour outstanding press photos from 2019 and to encourage photojournalists to improve their professionalism.
The competition was held from October 30, 2019 to January 31, 2020, with the jury choosing ten photo moments and presenting one impression prize, one A prize, two B prizes, and three C prizes.
The impression prize went to Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan from the Sport5 column in the Tri Thuc Tre (Young Intellectuals) newswire, with the work “Nguoi chien si cua nhan dan” (Soldiers of the People).
Meanwhile, the A prize went to a collection of photos entitled “Cuoc chien chong rac thai nhua” (Fight against Ocean Waste) by Nguyen Tat Son and Dang Thanh Hoa from the Vietnam News Agency.
The annual gala was held by the Nha bao va Cong Luan (Journalists and Public Opinion) newspaper with the aim of sharing professional expertise and looking towards the strong development of the media in the future./.
