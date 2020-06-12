Society Uc Ky sticky rice soy sauce Thai Nguyen is not only a place famous for its green tea or many scenic spots and historical sites, but also a place with extremely unique culinary culture which has a wide range of specialties bearing the essence of the mountains, including Uc Ky sticky rice soy souce.

Society Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Society HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.

Society Outstanding blood donors honoured in Hanoi The National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 11 to honour the 100 most outstanding blood donors in the country in 2020 on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day (June 14).