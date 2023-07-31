Business Various brands joining HCM City ‘Shopping Season’ The large number of designer brands joining Ho Chi Minh City’s promotion programme “Shopping Season” has prompted the municipal People's Committee to approve running it until September 15, instead of July 15 as initially planned, according to organisers.

Business Mobile phone, QR code payments soar in popularity Electronic and cashless payments saw significant increases in Vietnam in the first half of this year, with internet transactions growing by 76% in volume and 1.79% in value.

Business Circular, organic livestock ecosystem demands stakeholder connectivity: experts To capitalise on the significant potential of using agricultural by-products, a connection between stakeholders should be formed to establish a circular and organic economic ecosystem, said experts at a recent workshop on the matter.

Business Khanh Hoa province seeks cooperation opportunities in Canada Khanh Hoa province always welcomes and supports foreign enterprises and investors, including those from Canada, so that they can gain success in doing business in the locality, Nguyen Khac Toan, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council has said.