Outstanding young startup entrepreneurs honoured
Top 10 outstanding young startup entrepreneurs named (Photo: dangconsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty-one young entrepreneurs with outstanding startup results in 2023 were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 30 evening.
Dang Hong Anh, Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation and President of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association, said that the startups run by those entrepreneurs produced a combined revenue of nearly 1.7 trillion VND (71.7 million USD), earned total profits of 104 billion VND, and paid 39 billion VND to the budget last year.
First held in 2015, this award is one of pioneering activities of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in implementing the Government-launched national startup programme.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh spoke highly of contributions by young entrepreneurs to the nation’s development.
He expressed his hope that the awardees will exert more efforts to turn Vietnam into a strong and prosperous country.
On the same day, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association held a workshop themed “Learn to lead”, during which participants shared their experience in production and business as well as their startup journey./.