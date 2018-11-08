Pianist Luu Hong Quang (Photo: Luu Hong Quang’s Facebook)

– Many of the Vietnamese artists, who have claimed global fame for classical music, like violinist Bui Cong Duy, pianists Dang Thai Son and Luu Hong Quang, have returned home for projects to share the love for chamber music with local audience.The story of pianist Luu Hong Quang will give an insight into the aspiration of the overseas Vietnamese artists.Born into an artistic family with his father having taught at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, Luu Hong Quang has nurtured his passion for music and especially the piano since he was a little boy.At the age of 28, Quang has earned a lot of prestigious international awards, including the first prize at the Chopin Piano Contest and the third prize at the Val Tidone International Music Competition, among others.His schedule is tight yet he has never turned down any invitations to come back to Vietnam as for him, his home country has great potential for classical music to thrive.“To be frank I don’t have much time to stay but I hope that my passion and the symphonies I play could speak up my mind that how much I love my home country,” Quang said.Quang now spends most of his time teaching and performing abroad. He said this time is for him to gain experiences before developing music projects in Vietnam.He plans to return Vietnam once a year to perform chamber music. Besides, the young artist has been nurturing numerous music projects aiming to the community.He said he takes part in a programme called Ho Chi Minh City Music Camp as a performer and a teacher for kids.On the first days of October, 2018, Luu Hong Quang hosted a solo concert at Hanoi Opera House to mark the 10th year studying, teaching and performing overseas.The warm-hearted artist sent all proceeds from the concert to the charity programme of “Cap La Yeu Thuong” hosted by VTV24 channel.“Watching ‘Cap La Yeu Thuong’ programme, I can see the delight in the eyes of disadvantaged kids when they go to school with their friends. That delight will accompany them till every moment later so I did not hesitate at all. I just think that I should do something for them,” Quang said.Quang is among numerous overseas Vietnamese who always dedicate their time and efforts to the development of their home country.-VNA