Over 1 billion USD of tax arrears collected
As of the end of July, the tax sector collected a total of 25.608 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) in tax arrears, reported the General Department of Taxation.
The total amount of tax arrears was estimated to at over 151.3 trillion VND, down 0.4% compared to June 30, 2023, and up 2.4% from December 31, 2022.
The general department also issued a document requesting provincial and centrally-run municipal tax agencies to adopt drastic measures to manage and recover tax arrears.
They were asked not to allow tax debts to become prolonged and limit the occurrence of new debts./.