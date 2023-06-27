Society Worker housing supply still falls short of demand A large-scale project to build at least one million social housing apartments for low-income people and industrial park workers before 2030 is underway. Current demand outstrips supply, causing some to press for faster action.

Society Russian scholar shares unforgettable memories of former Deputy PM Vu Khoan First Vice Chairman of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association Piotr Tsvetov, who used to work with Vu Khoan for many years, has shared his unforgettable memories of the former Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam who passed away recently.

Society Highest pension in Vietnam pays 5,200 USD per month The person with the highest pension in Vietnam receives more than 124 million VND (5,200 USD) per month, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Videos Hanoi makes huge leap in global livability ranking Hanoi joins Wellington of New Zealand, Auckland of New Zealand, Perth of Australia, and Bucharest of Romania in the top five cities in the world to make the most significant improvements to their overall livability rankings.