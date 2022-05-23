Over 100 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos
The minutes is signed among the three Lao provinces and Vietnam's Nghe An for the return of 103 sets of remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers and experts to the home country. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.
The remains were founded by the repatriation team of central Nghe An province’s Military Command during the 2021 – 2022 dry season. They will be re-buried at Nghi Loc martyrs’ cemetery on May 25.
The number is higher than the expectation, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maj. Gen. Xitha Duangmala, vice chairman of the Lao Government's special working committee, it is owing to the close coordination, sense of responsibility and high determination of concerned parties in searching and returning the remains.
Incense offered to the fallen volunteer soldiers and experts. (Photo: VNA)The Party, Government and people of Laos are grateful for volunteer troops and experts from Vietnam who had sacrificed their lives for independence and freedom in both countries, he said, adding that Laos has been providing all possible conditions and closely coordinating with Vietnam’s national special working committee and repatriation teams in this matter.
Vice Chairman of the Nghe An People’s Committee Bui Dinh Long said Vietnam has received enormous support, not only in accommodations, travel, security but also logistics, and evidence collection, from the Lao administration and people.
Established in 1984, the Nghe An Military Command's repatriation team has found and repatriated nearly 13,000 sets of soldier remains./.