Society Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-governed cities The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.

Society Gia Lai should make renewable energy key sector: PM Gia Lai should make renewable energy a key economic sector and pay more attention to developing tourism and processing industries, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed at the Central Highlands province’s 90th founding anniversary celebration ceremony held in Pleiku City on May 21 evening.

Society Hanoi hosts Francophone running tournament A Francophone running tournament entitle “Elle Peut!” (She can!) took place at Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on May 21, attracting the participation of over 1,200 runners.

Society Scientist contingent the core of science-technology, innovation development: President Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Party has defined that science-technology and innovation development is a strategic breakthrough for national development, and the contingent of scientists is the core of this process, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 21 to honour 106 outstanding intellectuals in the field of science and technology in 2022.