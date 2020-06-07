At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 was launched in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on June 7 with the participation of more than 1,000 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and local young people.

The provincial HCYU coordinated with Co.opmart supermarket to present 30 gift packages to needy students on the occasion of the Action Month for Children.



The two sides also pledged to support the establishment of 10 youth clubs for environmental protection, five water filtering tanks and 30 waste collection facilities for youth unions at the district level.



The campaign runs between June and Agust 2020 with the aim of promoting the youth's creativity and contributions to the community, especially developing teh econonmy in 11 mountainous districts and extremely disadvantaged communes in coastal districts./.