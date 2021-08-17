Business Steel prices hit new high after a series of rapid increases Steel prices have hit a new high after a series of rapid increases from May through June 2021 when they increased by more than 50 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

Business Vietnam strives to keep CPI growth low by end of 2021 Vietnam looks to maintain Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth lower than 1 percent a month during the last quarter of 2021 in an effort to keep inflation under the 4 percent target for the year, heard a recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and the National Pricing Management Committee in Hanoi.

Business ‘Green lane’ proposed for waterway transport of rice The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a “green lane” be quickly opened for waterway transport to ensure smooth trading of rice.

Business Vinamilk forms joint venture with Del Monte in Philippines Vietnam Dairy Products (Vinamilk) said on August 17 that it has forged an alliance with Del Monte Philippines Inc (DMPI), a subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited.