Society Ba Ria - Vung Tau authorities hand over 11 saved foreign sailors to consulates general Ten Indonesians and one Malaysian who are crewmembers of vessel Samudra Indah II in distress off the coast of Vietnam were handed over to representatives of the two countries’ consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29.

Society Ceremony commemorates Vietnam's close friend Merle Everlyn Ratner Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN attended a ceremony to commemorate Merle Everlyn Ratner – a left-wing activist and a faithful American friend of Vietnam, which was solemnly held in New York on February 28 (local time).

Society Pedagogical certification for foreign English teachers announced The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced a certification programme for foreign teachers at English and computer science centres in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam advised to promote development of forest-based ecotourism Boasting great resources of forest and forest land, Vietnam is advised to develop forest ecosystem services, especially forest-based ecotourism to create jobs and improve incomes for locals, contributing to sustainable poverty reduction among mountainous communities.