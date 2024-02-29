Over 100kg bomb successfully deactivated in Binh Dinh
A 115kg bomb that remained intact and had high dangerousness has been successfully deactivated in the central province of Binh Dinh.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The bomb, about 100cm in length and nearly 30cm in diameter, was discovered by some workers while they were leveling the ground at Go Cay industrial cluster in Binh Thanh commune of Tay Son district.
Be informed of the bomb, the Binh Thanh People’s Committee ordered the commune’s military command to examine and seal off the site in case of an explosion.
At about 9am on February 28, sappers from the Binh Dinh Military Command moved the bomb to the training ground of a military unit in Binh Thanh commune to deactivate it in line with regulations./.