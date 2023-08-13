Culture - Sports Karate tournament organised for overseas Vietnamese in Japan A Karate tournament of the Vietnamese community in Japan titled "Suzucho Karate-do Kanto Open 2023" took place at Tokyo dojo on August 12, bringing together dozens of athletes from Vietnamese karate clubs across the country.

Culture - Sports About 1,000 people join ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Indonesian Consulate General in the city organised ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 on August 12, drawing the participation of approximately 1,000 local and foreign runners.

Culture - Sports Vietnam - India art exchange held in Lao Cai The Deaprtment of Culture and Sports of the northern moutainous province of Lao Cai, and the Swami Vivekananda culture centre at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam co-organised a Vietnam - India art exchange programme in Lao Cai city on August 12.

Culture - Sports Off-road car racing tournament kicks off in Dak Lak More than 80 domestic and international teams are taking part in a off-road car racing tournament in Buon Don district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which opened on August 13.