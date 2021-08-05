Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 11,000 students have registered for the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which is scheduled for August 6-7, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do.



Of these, over 3,100 students are from Bac Giang, one of the localities hardest hit by the COVID-19 recently, and the rest from 38 provinces and cities, including Cao Bang, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, An Giang, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Dong Nai.



The second phase is intended for students who had their tests in the first unfinished due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks.



According to Do, the Ministry of Education and Training has asked for careful preparations and plans for the holding of safe exams amid the pandemic and the most favourable conditions for candidates.



Exam questions and durations will be similar to those in the first phase to ensure objectivity and fairness for contestants.



The exam councils are requested to review their list of students attending the second phase to avoid any mistakes that cause disadvantages for them. Candidates with difficult circumstances or having problems in traveling and accommodations should receive timely support so that they can take the exam, he said.



The deputy minister also directed the localities to screen students and taking measures suitable to the reality of each locality to ensure the health of both exam supervisors and candidates.



The exam is considered the most important exam for a student after 12 years of study as it not only awards a high-school graduation certificate but also decides on admission to universities and colleges./.