Ha Giang named Asia's leading emerging destination The northern highlands province of Ha Giang has been named Asia's leading emerging destination, according to the Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, Tran Duc Quy.

HCM City, CNN news channel work on tourism promotion Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc has expressed the hope to further enhance coordination with the US's news channel CNN and its partners to further popularise the city's tourism potential.

Longan farms – Hung Yen's popular tourist attraction Longan orchards in the northern province of Hung Yen are entering the harvest season, which makes them become popular destinations for visitors who want to engage in experience tourism.