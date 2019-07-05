Inside an FDI firm in Binh Duong province

(Photo: baodautu.vn)

– The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 1.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2019, according to the provincial People’s Committee.The figure helped raise the total capital registered of the province so far to 33.6 billion USD in 3,629 projects.The province, a magnet for foreign investment in the southern region, now has 29 industrial zones with a total area of over 12,700ha, of which 82.3 percent have been hired by enterprises.Foreign investors registered to pour 1.73 billion USD into Vietnam in June, bringing the total amount of FDI committed to the country in the first six months of the year to 18.47 billion USD, down 9.2 percent year on year.Among 19 fields and sectors receiving capital from foreign investors, manufacturing and processing led with 13.15 billion USD, accounting for 71 percent of the nation’s total FDI. Real estate came next with 1.32 billion USD (7.2 percent) followed by retail and wholesale with 1.05 billion USD (6 percent).Hong Kong retained its position as Vietnam’s leading source of FDI in the six-month period with 5.3 billion USD, making up 29 percent of total investment.The Republic of Korea ranked second with 2.73 billion USD (15 percent of all FDI), followed by mainland China with 2.29 billion USD (13 percent).The capital city remained the most attractive destination for foreign investors as it lured more than 4.87 billion USD, equivalent to 26.4 percent of all FDI pledged in the country. The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City came next with 3.1 billion USD (17 percent) and Binh Duong claimed third position with 1.37 billion USD (7.5 percent).-VNA