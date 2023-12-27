Videos Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Society Life sentence upheld for three defendants in “repatriation flight” case The High-level People's Court in Hanoi rejected the appeal and upheld the sentence of life imprisonment handed down at the first-instance trial for three defendants in the case of “repatriation flights” on December 27 during an appeal trial that began on December 25.

Society First-instance trial opens for former military officers in pandemic-related corruption case The military court of the capital city of Hanoi on December 27 opened the first-instance trial for seven defendants related to the COVID-19 test kit case at Viet A Company and the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU). Among the defendants, there are four former military officers from the VMMU.