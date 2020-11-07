Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 240 Vietnamese citizens in Singapore were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 7 thanks to the collaboration between Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country, and the national flag carrier.

The passengers include the elderly, people with underlying conditions and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.



The embassy sent its staff to the airport to help the citizens with necessary procedures for the flight.

In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.

All passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations upon arrival at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ wishes, the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.