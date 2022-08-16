Vietnam attracted nearly 1 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of this year. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Domestic and foreign firms have so far registered more than 260 stalls at the upcoming 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), the municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on August 16.



The expo, themed “Growing Forward Together”, is scheduled for September 8-10 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.



Bringing together over 1,500 delegates from management agencies, travel companies, airlines, and operators of accommodation and entertainment facilities in Vietnam and abroad, it aims to create favourable conditions for Vietnam’s tourism community to grow and connect with their foreign peers.



The ITE HCMC is the only international travel event in Vietnam to launch an international buyer programme and invited partners from 18 countries and territories housing key and potential inbound markets for Vietnam, including the US, Germany, Poland, the Republic of Korea, India and Malaysia.



Director of the department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the market for international visitors to Vietnam has seen very positive growth signals this year.



She highlighted a high-level conference on tourism development policy and the MICE Vietnam forum as noteworthy events within the framework of the expo.



During the three-day event, visitors will also be treated to hands-on experience of local cultures and a festival for the public, Hoa added.



On the occasion, the department launched the expo’s official website at https://itehcmc.travel/.

Vietnam attracted nearly 1 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of this year, with the figure for HCM City hitting 765,585, doubling that of 2021./.