Sci-Tech Lang Son takes lead in digital transformation The Ministry of Information and Communications is taking the northern mountainous province of Lang Son a leading locality in terms of digital transformation, heard a conference held on June 28.

Sci-Tech Ministry works to create modern national digital infrastructure The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will exert efforts to create a modern and safe national digital infrastructure, and a new space for digital economic growth, and developing e-government towards the building of a digital government.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Sci-Tech Mobile malware up in Vietnam: Kaspersky's report Along with a surge in the number of mobile phone users accessing the Internet, there has been an increase in the number of mobile malware targeting Vietnamese users, according to the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.