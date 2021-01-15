Society Hanoi launches socio-economic development tasks for 2021 Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a teleconference on January 15 with officials from the capital's districts and towns to set main tasks and solutions for implementing socio-economic development plans and State budget estimates for 2021.

Society Dream Space to promote creative education in Can Tho Part of a project on developing and improving awareness of creative education in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, Dream Space was inaugurated at the Can Tho School of Culture and Arts by the Asia Music & Performing Arts (AMPA) Education on January 15.

Society Red Cross Society hopes to present 1.5 million Tet gifts to the needy The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) targets mobilising the necessary financial resources to provide at least 1.5 million gifts to poor and near-poor households, victims of Agent Orange (AO), victims of natural disasters and COVID-19 in 2020, and other vulnerable people ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Aviation security control tightened to serve 13th National Party Congress The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on January 14 requested aviation security control be raised to Level 1 before, during and after the 13th National Party Congress.