Videos Vietnamese culinary festival 2024 commences with a bang The Vietnamese Culinary Festival, showcasing special cuisine from the three regions of Vietnam, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28. Officially acknowledged as the most distinctive festival in Asia and worldwide, the event garnered significant attention from both local and international visitors.

Videos Springtime in Hanoi During the first days of the Lunar New Year 2024, many Hanoi residents and tourists joyfully immersed themselves in the gentle and tranquil spring atmosphere along the capital’s bustling streets.

Culture - Sports Tra Que village's Cau Bong festival draws foreign visitors in New Year On the 7th day of the Lunar New Year, residents of Tra Que vegetable village in Cam Ha commune, Hoi An city, in the central province of Quang Nam gathered for the Cau Bong festival, expressing gratitude to their village's founders, praying for favourable weather and bumper crops, while also providing foreign tourists with a chance to experience a day as a farmer in the festive atmosphere.