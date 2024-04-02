Over 3 million join HCM City ao dai festival
At the show featuring 5,000 people wearing ao dai in Ho Chi Minh City in March 2024. (Photo: qdnd.vn)HCM City (VNA) – Myriad activities honouring the traditional dress of ao dai brought close to 3.5 million visitors, including 480,000 foreigners, to Ho Chi Minh City last month.
According to the municipal Tourism Department, these activities generated over 15.97 trillion VND (665.6 million USD) in revenue.
This year, the annual ao dai festival, a signature event of the southern metropolis for a decade, featured a mass fashion show of 5,000 people wearing the costume, a trade fair, as well as a wide range of online and offline competitions attracting thousands.
In addition, more than 30,000 ao dai were given away to women from all walks of life, particularly those with disadvantaged backgrounds.
First launched in 2024, the festival also set a record for being the most frequently held annual event honouring and promoting the traditional dress./.