Angkor Wat in Cambodia (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 3 million tourists visited Cambodia from January-July, according to the statistics from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.

The figure was much higher than that recorded in 2020, 2021, and 2022, but down 20.9% from 2019 when the COVID-19 broke out.

Speaking at a forum recently held in Cambodia, Vice Chairman of the Cambodia Tourism Association (CATA) Duch Sareth expressed the hope to see all travel and tour companies work closely together to attract a greater number of tourists, particularly those from China - a country that used to bring a significant number of tourists to Cambodia. While over 1.5 million Chinese tourists visited Cambodia during the first seven months of 2019, the number for the same period in 2023 was only 318,498.

The Khmer Times quoted the Business and Marketing Director of Cambodia's Circus Craig Dodge as saying that tourists coming to Cambodia want to engage and experience the uniqueness of the country's culture, art, cuisine, as well as the rivers running through Cambodia.

Nicolas Hatz, a member of the Executive Board of the Destination Mekong organisation, pointed out that international tourists even tend to be interested in local communities, animal welfare, and the environment of the countries they visit./.