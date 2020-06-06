Over 300 Vietnamese flown home from European countries
Vietnamese are completing procedures at Stockholm airport in Sweden. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 300 Vietnamese in Sweden, Finland and other European countries were brought home safely from Stockholm and Helsinki airports on June 5 and 6.
The flights were conducted thanks to joint efforts of Vietnamese competent agencies, Vietnamese representative offices in the European countries, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and authorities of the host countries.
The passengers include students who completed their studies and met accommodation difficulties, under-18-year-old children, pregnant women, the elderly, sick people, tourists and workers with expired visas and labour contracts.
Upon their arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, they underwent health check-ups and were put under quarantine in line with regulations.
Depending on the preference of Vietnamese citizens abroad, the development of the pandemic at home and around the world, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam, more flights are to be conducted in the time to come to bring more Vietnamese citizens home./.