Society Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark launched A contest seeking designs for the ‘Kilometre Zero’ landmark, a national cultural symbol and significant tourist site next to Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi, has recently been launched.

Society Embassy urges Vietnamese in Germany to stay vigilant against COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has called on the Vietnamese community in the country to continue observing regulations and warnings against the COVID-19 pandemic set by the host government.

Society HCM City’s trading centres assess COVID-19 risks Supermarkets, shopping centres and traditional and wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City have assessed their COVID-19 infection risks through a set of evaluation indicators and have set safety measures to meet the city’s requirements.

Society Winners of Vietnam News Agency Press Awards honoured Outstanding entries in the 2019 Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.