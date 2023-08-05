Blackpink's performance at My Dinh stadium in Hanoi late last month. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Tourism on August 5 announced that out of 70,000 peopple flocking to Korean girl band Blackpink’s concert at the Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30, over 3,000 ones are international visitors.



The foreign visitors are mostly from China, Canada, Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia while Vietnamese fans of Blackpinks are mainly from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Nha Trang.



During the period, city tour service providers with double-decker buses saw a significantly increased number of clients. Particularly, the number of service users who booked online tickets from July 29 to July 31 rose 15% compared to the previous days. Some hotels, especially in the areas in the district of Thanh Xuan and Cau Giay around My the Dinh National Stadium posted a 20% increase in room occupancy compared to the previous weekends.



Search volume for booking in Hanoi during the two days of BlackPink concert through international booking websites grew by ten times compared to the previous week, according to Agoda.



The average occupancy rate of the hotels in July 2023 reached 60.8%, up 19.2% over the same period in 2022.



From July 28 to 30, the number of visitors to Hanoi's tourist destinations increased by 15-20% compared to the same period last year.



Specifically, the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam welcomed more than 9,600 visitors, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel more than 8,000 visitors, and Bao Son Paradise Park 7,000 visitors.



On July 29 - 30, the total number of tourists to Hanoi reached more than 170,000, including more than 30,000 international tourists. The city’s total revenue from tourism reached 630 billion VND (25.54 million USD)./.