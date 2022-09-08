Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 8
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,431,823 with 3,191 new cases recorded on September 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 8,503 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,261,401. Meanwhile, there are 154 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,126.
On September 7, an additional 143,278 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 257,814,888./.