Health COVID-19: Health Ministry releases guidance on compulsory mask wearing The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.

Health Hanoi faces high risk of dengue fever outbreak Hanoi is facing a high risk of an outbreak of dengue fever with the number of cases in the city is on the rise, tripled compared to the same period last year.

Health Prime Minister asks for sufficient supply of medicine, equipment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch requiring the supply of drugs and medical equipment must be ensured to keep up with demand.