Over 3,170 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 20
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a student at the Ngo Si Lien Primary School in Bac Giang city, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,463,404 with 3,177 new cases recorded on September 20, up nearly 1,400 cases from the previous day according to the Ministry of Health.
With 1,434 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,581,022. Meanwhile, there are 144 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,142.
On September 19, an additional 63,960 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 259,463,342./.