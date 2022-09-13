Over 3,300 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 13
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,444,927 with 3,301 new cases recorded on September 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 11,167 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,348,304. Meanwhile, there are 190 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,132.
On September 12, an additional 112,529 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 258,807,450./.