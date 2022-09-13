Health PM chairs national meeting on COVID-19 prevention, control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 chaired the 17th meeting of the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, which gathered participants from the 63 provinces and cities across the country.

Health New anti-pandemic media campaign launched A new media campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic for the “new normal” was launched by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Hanoi on September 12, aiming to promote the theme “For a strong and healthy Vietnam”.

Health Vietnam reports 2,013 COVID-19 cases on September 12 A total of 2,013 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on September 12, an increase of nearly 600 compared to the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Brain-dead organ donor helps save six lives Organs from a brain-dead donor have been successfully transplanted into six patients by the Cho Ray Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.