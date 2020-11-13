Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely from Japan on a Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight on November 12 thanks to the collaboration of competent authorities of both sides.
On board the flight were children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, workers whose contact had expired, students without accommodation due to dormitory closure and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Embassy of Vietnam sent representatives to the airport in Japan to help the passengers with all required pre-departure procedures. Meanwhile, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines rigorously enforced in-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
All passengers and crew members received medical checkups upon arrival at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport before being sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in difficult circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with citizens’ demand, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.