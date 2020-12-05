Society Nearly 300 citizens brought home from Russia Close to 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on December 4-5 on a flight of Bamboo Airways.

Society Mekong Delta prepares flowers for upcoming Tet Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, growers in the two biggest flower villages in the Mekong Delta -- Cho Lach in Ben Tre province and Sa Dec in Dong Thap province -- have been preparing new varieties of flowers for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.

Society Vietnam’s rice among world’s best in 2020 Vietnam’s ST25 rice won the second place at a contest of the world’s best in 2020, held within the framework of the 12th world rice conference in the US from December 1 – 3.

Society Japanese firms provide aid for over 1,060 pandemic-hit Vietnamese students Japanese enterprises have donated more than 50 million JPY (481,100 USD) for a programme to finance part of tuition fees for Vietnamese students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, which has selected more than 1,060 beneficiaries.