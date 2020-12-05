Over 3,590 tonnes of rice allocated to disaster-hit central provinces
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to use more than 3,590 tonnes of rice from the national reserves as relief aid for the central provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Ngai in a bid to support people victimised by recent natural disasters.
Accordingly, Quang Binh is to receive 2,000 tonnes and Quang Ngai, the rest.
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is responsible for collecting information and statistics while the local authorities are ordered to promptly distribute the aid to the people in need./.
