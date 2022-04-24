Health Largest healthcare establishment in Tra Vinh put into use The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on April 24 inaugurated its new general hospital, invested with 1.6 trillion VND (69.6 million USD) in total.

Health Vietnam records another 10,365 COVID-19 cases A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 – a turbo boost to advance digitalisation in health sector Though digital transformation has taken in the Vietnamese health sector for years, COVID-19 pandemic sparked a technological revolution in healthcare system across the nation that might otherwise have taken tens of years.