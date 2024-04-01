Over 4.6 million foreign tourists visit Vietnam in Q1
The increase was attributable to favourable visa policies, tourism stimulus programmes, and efforts made by local authorities and the sector.
Among the foreign arrivals, 83.6% have travelled to Vietnam by air, 13.5% by road and 2.9% by sea.
Revenue from accommodation and food services in the first quarter is estimated at 6.98 billion USD, and from travel and tourism activities at more than 563 million USD, up 46.3% year-on-year.
In the period, 1.2 million Vietnamese people travelled abroad, a year-on-year rise of 11.5%.
In March alone, nearly 1.6 million international tourists have visited Vietnam, leading to a month-on-month increase of 4.4%.
This year, the tourism sector set targets of serving 18 million foreign tourists and 110 million domestic ones, and earning over 34 billion USD from visitors./.