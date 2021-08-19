Health Vietnam reports 10,639 domestic COVID-19 cases on August 19 Vietnam recorded 10,654 COVID-19 infections, including 10,639 domestic and 15 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 7pm on August 19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health HCM City supporting foreigners amid COVID-19 The Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on many people, including foreign workers stuck in Vietnam. With a humanitarian and hospitable tradition and a spirit of “leaving no one behind” among Vietnamese people, many localities around the country have provided support to and shared the difficulties with foreigners.

Health Flight crew required to be fully vaccinated starting September 1 Only pilots and flight attendants who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two jabs are eligible to be onboard starting September 1.