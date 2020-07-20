Over 51,000 more families in difficult areas access electricity in past five years
The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has supplied electricity to more than 51,000 households in disadvantaged and border areas between 2016 and 2020.
EVN's electricity wire brings power to Tien Hai island district (Photo: VNA)
The group has prioritised power supply for rural, mountainous and island areas as a measure to reducing poverty, tackling socio-economic issues, and ensuring defence-security and territorial sovereignty.
In the period, it has brought power to 11 out of 12 island districts nationwide, including the Truong Sa (Spratly) island district.
At the end of 2019, the national electricity grid had reached 99.52 percent of households and 100 percent of communes nationwide.
As a result, EVN’s revenue grew 12.8 percent a year on average. In 2019, its total assets exceeded 712.67 trillion VND (30.7 billion USD), up 24 percent from 2015.
Power loss fell significantly from 7.94 percent in 2015 to 6.49 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, customer trust index improved by 20 to 50 percent annually.
Focuses of the group in the 2020 – 2025 period includes business renovation, customer services improvement, science and technology application, administration reform, and reduction of power cut, among others./.