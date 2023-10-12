Over 5.5 billion VND nutrition programme to aid 200 disadvantaged kids
At the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement to offer nutritional products worth over 5.5 billion VND (224,994 USD) to kids with special and difficult circumstances. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) and Nestlé Vietnam Limited Company sealed a cooperation agreement in Hanoi on October 12 to offer nutritional products worth over 5.5 billion VND (224,994 USD) to kids with special and difficult circumstances.
The programme will run from 2023 to 2024, providing 9,600 nutritional products to approximately 200 children under 24 months of age, who are being nurtured in protection centres in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.
At the signing ceremony, NFVC Director Dinh Tien Hai expressed his hope that the meaningful gift from Nestlé Vietnam will help provide better nutritions for the children, improving their physical health and alleviating challenges faced by the childcare facilities.
He said with increasing attention from the authorities and community, Vietnamese children have seen their fundamental rights better ensured. The country’s goals related to the protection, care, education, recreation, development, and participation of children are also well implemented.
Since 2022, Nestlé Vietnam has sponsored children with special and difficult circumstances through the NFVC, with the total funding amounting to approximately 1.4 billion VND.
According to the most recent report submitted to the National Assembly by the government on May 8, out of about 25 million children under 16 years old in the country, there are still around 1.7 million living in special circumstances and over 2 million at risk of falling into the situation./.