Hanoi (VNA) - Over 10.4 million gifts worth more than 5.5 trillion VND (239 million USD) were granted to policy beneficiaries and workers on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021, reported by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on February 17.



Of the figure, 543 billion VND were from the State budget, over 3.37 trillion VND from local budget and the remainder from the Vietnam Father Front (VFF) chapters at all levels, funds for the poor and other sources.



Over 1 million people who rendered service to the nation received gifts from the State President at a cost of more than 538 billion VND. Localities also offered monthly allowances to policy beneficiaries and paid tribute to martyrs.



The MoLISA also worked with the Finance Ministry and the Government Office to propose to the Prime Minister the provision of over 9,000 tonnes of rice for more than 605,000 people in the provinces of Nghe An, Quang Nam, Ninh Thuan, Binh Dinh, Ha Giang, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Quang Ngai, Cao Bang, Dak Lak, Kon Tum, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong and Gia Lai.



It also proposed supplying over 2,400 tonnes of rice to more than 166,500 residents in the provinces of Quang Binh, Lang Son, Dak Nong, Lai Chau and Gia Lai.



In collaboration with the VFF Central Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee, the MoLISA also handed over gifts to workers living in need and those hit hard by the pandemic./.