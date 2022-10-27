Health COVID-19 situation still unpredictable, not yet time to declare pandemic over: official The Ministry of Health believed the COVID-19 situation is still unpredictable due to the risk of more new dangerous virus variants, and countries must continue working to strengthen their surveillance systems.

Health 484 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 27 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 484 new cases recorded on October 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 826 COVID-19 cases recorded on October 26 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 826 new cases recorded on October 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Grassroots health service project yields results in Ninh Thuan A grassroots health service delivery project in the south central province of Ninh Thuan, underway from 2020 to 2024, has so far completed the upgrade of 17 communal and five district medical stations.