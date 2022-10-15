Over 730 new COVID-19 cases reported on October 15
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,492,273 with 732 new cases counted on October 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
As of the end of October 15, 260,491,565 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. -Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,492,273 with 732 new cases counted on October 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 289 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,598,733.
Meanwhile, there are 53 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,155.
As of the end of October 15, 260,491,565 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered./.