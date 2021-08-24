Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of State Reserves of the southeast region on August 24 dispensed over 8,360 tonnes of rice to support residents hit by COVID-19 pandemic in the southern province of Binh Duong, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision.



Binh Duong is currently a hotspot of COVID-19.



Earlier, the PM’s Decision No.1415/QD-TTg dated August 20, 2021 assigned the Finance Ministry’s General Department of State Reserves to allocate more than 130,000 tonnes of rice free-of-charge for 24 cities and provinces hard hit by the pandemic, including Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Nghe An, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and others.

The task must be fulfilled no later than September 5 and 10./.