Runners compete in the 42km distance for men (Photo: VNA)

More than 9,000 runners from 67 countries and territories partook in the Da Nang International Marathon 2019 on August 11.They competed in four categories: 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.In the 42km run for men, Vietnamese Tan Hi Le won the first prize while Le Van Tuan finished second. The third prize went to Japanese Hideyuki Mamiya.In the same run for women, Marcia Zhou from Japan came first, followed by her fellow country competitors Yuki Mizuseda and Chiaki Yoshida.Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Huong grabbed the first prize in the 21km distance for women, while Japanese Yuko Tanimura and Finnish Heidi Makinen were the runner-ups.In the 10km run for men, the first prize came to Wai Ching Soh from Malaysia, while Au Ka Lun from China and Ngoc Quoc Viet from Vietnam came second and third, respectively.In the 10km run for women, Phi Luong Hong from the US claimed the first prize, and the second and third prizes belonged to Alex Ryland from the UK and Anna Fritz from Germany.The organising board also presented awards to runners joining the 5km category.The Da Nang International Marathon 2019 was sponsored by Manulife insurance corporation and jointly held by Pulse Active company and Da Nang city.With the theme “Because I love Da Nang”, the event attracted a large crowd of locals and tourists, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.-VNA