Foreign tourists on Sao Beach of Phu Quoc Island (Photo: VNA)

– Over 93 percent of interviewed foreign tourists said they are satisfied with their trips to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam Annual Tourism Report 2017 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).The VNAT said on July 5 that in 2017, it distributed 27,000 feedback forms to foreigners at 12 international bordergates nationwide, including four airports, four land border gates, and four seaports.Results showed that up to 93.46 percent of the respondents were satisfied and very satisfied with their trips in Vietnam. Only 0.63 percent of them recorded any dissatisfaction.More than 92.5 percent of tourists stayed overnight in Vietnam at tourism accommodations, and 7.4 percent visited the country within one day. Over 60 percent of the visitors organised tours by themselves.Meanwhile, each foreign visitor staying at tourism accommodations spent an average of 1,171.3 USD in Vietnam, with Asian visitors spending 995.7 USD, European visitors 1,295.3 USD, vistors from Oceania 1,791.1 USD, and those from the Americas 1,525.1 USD.About 60 percent of the respondents were visiting Vietnam for the first time, according to the report.At the press conference in Hanoi, the VNAT also reported that nearly 7.9 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first six months of 2018, up 27.2 percent year-on-year. The country also witnessed around 42.8 million domestic tourists exploring the nation in this period.Tourism activities generated 312 trillion VND (13.5 billion USD) for the country between January and June, rising by 22.5 percent from the same period last year, the administration said. -VNA