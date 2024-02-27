At the Cobra Gold military exercise (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cobra Gold, one of the Asia-Pacific region’s largest and longest-standing multinational military exercises, kicked off on February 27 on Thailand’s east coast, with the participation of 9,590 military personnel from 30 countries.

The annual drill, which will last until March 8, is aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening relations among the participating nations, as well as handling cyber security threats and national disasters.



At the exercises’ opening ceremony at Utapao Navy Camp Base in Rayong province, US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec said the drill will prepare the participating nations for a multinational response to "new and emerging challenges" that are complex and that no single country can solve.



Through the exercises, the participating countries can overcome challenges and ensure the safety of their people by providing a solid foundation for regional security and inclusive prosperity, he added.



As the event’s co-host, the US sent over 4,200 personnel this year while Japan dispatched about 190 personnel, up from some 150 last year.



Singapore, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia are also participating in the full exercises while China, India and Australia are joining on a limited basis./.