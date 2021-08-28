Overseas Vietnamese contribute remarkably to COVID-19 fight in homeland
The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on August 27 held an online conference with overseas Vietnamese (OV) associations, including those in Cambodia, Thailand, Russia, Hungary, Japan, Poland, France, the US, Canada and the Czech Republic.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on August 27 held an online conference with overseas Vietnamese (OV) associations, including those in Cambodia, Thailand, Russia, Hungary, Japan, Poland, France, the US, Canada and the Czech Republic.
The meeting aimed to increase the exchange of information, gather ideas and recommendations, and promote the role and contributions of members of the 4th VFF Central Committee and Vietnamese associations abroad in enhancing unity among OV communities and contributing to development in the homeland.
Participants were updated on the country's socio-economic situation, and results of OV-related affairs in 2020 and in the first eight month of 2021 implemented by the Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee.
According to Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai, many practical activities were held to promote unity among OVs, and take care of and protect legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese communities abroad.
Tai said Vietnamese organisations and individuals abroad donated money and goods worth nearly 60 billion VND (over 2.6 million USD) to support the fight against COVID-19 in the homeland, and more than 30 billion VND (over 1.3 million USD) and essential goods to help flood victims in the central region.
Those, who are overseas members of the 4th VFF Central Committee, have shown an active role in disseminating the Party's guidelines and policies and the State's laws, and mobilising OVs to respond to patriotic emulation movements launched by the VFF.
Phan Bich Thien, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women's Association in Hungary, said the organisation has collected donations totalling 20,000 EUR (nearly 23,600 USD) to support COVID-19 affected people in Ho Chi Minh City.
Tran Ba Phuc, Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA), said the Vietnamese business community in the country is making efforts to lobby the host government to donate vaccines to and assist Vietnam in purchasing COVID-19 vaccines produced in Australia.
Representing the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and Europe, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe Hoang Dinh Thang reported on difficulties facing OVs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their efforts to stabilise their lives and prevent the disease.
The Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe has organised practical activities to raise funds for and support expatriates as well as local people affected by natural disasters and the pandemic, Thang said.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien highly valued the efforts and contributions made by members of the committee, Vietnamese unions and associations abroad, especially in socio-economic development and the fight against COVID-19 in the homeland.
He called on Vietnamese expats in particular and communities in general to have more practical activities and contributions in order to firmly reinforce the national great unity bloc./.