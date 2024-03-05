Overseas Vietnamese in Australia optimistic about bilateral cooperation prospects
Overseas Vietnamese in Australia have expressed their optimism about stronger cooperation between the two countries, especially after the ongoing official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Overseas Vietnamese greet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Australia. (Photo: VNA)Melbourne (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in Australia have expressed their optimism about stronger cooperation between the two countries, especially after the ongoing official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The Vietnamese government leader is in Australia for the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit and the official visit to the Oceanian country.
Tran Ba Phuc , Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia and Vice Chairman of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese, said he and others have been delighted as Vietnam’s position in the international arena has been raised and respected by the international community.
He also emphasised the fruitful diplomatic and trade ties between the two countries, saying the two-way trade is expected to be fostered in the time ahead, particularly after the PM’s visit, as they boast great potential for stronger cooperation.
Phuc also expressed his hope that the visit will be a success, helping to deepen the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, and that the bilateral diplomatic and economic relations will make greater strides.
The Vietnamese community in Australia shares the wish to contribute to the development in the homeland, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese Peter Hong, who has lived in Australia for more than 40 years, said he and many Vietnamese nationals in Australia are looking forward to the PM’s visit.
Vietnam’s elevated position and reputation in the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific, has raised the confidence among the Vietnamese community in Australia in the Party’s and the State’s leadership, he said.
President of the Melbourne Overseas Vietnamese Students' Association Nguyen Le Ha Chi also noted her hope that the visit will open up new opportunities for the Vietnam-Australia relations, including their educational cooperation./.