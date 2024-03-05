Society Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court opens trial on major bank fraud case The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on March 5 began the first-instance trial on a major case involving property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and relevant units.

Society VGCL President highlights trade union’s achievements at world conference President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang shared VGCL’s outstanding activities at the second conference of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) Presidential Council held in Sao Paolo, Brazil from March 1-2 (local time).

Society Nearly 500,000 hectares of land cleared of bomb, mine in 10 years Nearly 500,000 hectares of land were cleared of bombs, mines, and explosives in the 2014-2023 period, informed the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) at a ceremony to mark its 10th founding anniversary and receive the Fatherland Protection Order, third-class, on March 4.

Society Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to be expanded The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand its Dong Thap Muoi Ecological Reserve to better biodiversity conservation and spur tourism development.